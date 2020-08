Or Copy this URL to Share

LaVern Funk was born August 22nd, 1921, to Adolph and Anna (Enns) Funk in Wolf Point, Montana. He died on August 8th, 2020 in Hillsboro, KS.



Graveside service is at 10:00 am at Hillsboro M.B. cemetery in Hillsboro on Wednesday, August 12th. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 am at Hillsboro M.B. Church.

