In September 1953, Lavern married Jane Frey of Goessel. He left soon after for the service. After being stationed in Germany, he later attended Bethel College, Colorado University and ultimately graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.



Upon graduating, LaVern and Jane briefly moved to the family farm before relocating to various locations in Wichita, Kansas City and New Jersey as LaVern pursued various promotions and career opportunities. Ultimately they again returned to the family farm in1970, when he assumed the position of Plant Manager with Certainteed Corporation - where he continued to work for many years until his retirement. At the same time, he maintained the farm and remodeled the family farm home. He was always busy but took great pride in it all.



LaVern continued to be very active in retirement and never turned down an opportunity for adventure. He pursued a variety of interests including travels throughout the nation - many to visit his kids, grandkids and extended family. He and his wife also traveled abroad to Europe, Prague and other locations. He enjoyed automobiles and attended classic auto auctions regularly. His pride and joy was his 1970 Cord that he proudly displayed at local car shows. He was a fixture at local estate auctions. He was well versed on a variety of topics and loved his time at "coffee" in Goessel, where he would discuss the important issues of the day (and some not so important).



He was predeceased by his wife, Jane, in 2018.



He is survived by four children: twins Michael in Ohio and Mark in Oklahoma, Craig in Kansas and Amy in Connecticut; plus eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was thrilled to hear the news that he actually was soon to be expecting two more great-grandchildren.



He was our mentor, father, professional and spiritual guide to his children and grandchildren, as well as other family and friends. He left an indelible impression with so many and took many trips on his own – to watch over his flock, whether it was building a treehouse, making sure grandkids were doing their reading homework or in whatever capacity he was needed. He was never shy to voice his own opinion and all the while indulging everyone in humor and enjoyment. He will be missed.



A time to gather and celebrate the life of LaVern will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) at Alexanderwohl Church Fellowhip Hall. Visitation will be from 1:30 until service time at the church on Sunday. Interment in Alexanderwohl Church cemetery on Sunday.



LaVern Allen Schroeder, 87, died Thursday (Nov. 7, 2019) at Asbury Park in Newton. LaVern was born Aug. 16, 1932, to Alvin and Marie Schroeder. In the family genealogy it was reported, "In 1932, the family became complete with a cheerful little boy – that got lots of attention from the whole family." This must have been true. His (surviving) sister, Hilma still remembers "I stayed home with LaVern a few years more than I should have because I loved him so much."

