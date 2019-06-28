Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVerne Adrian. View Sign Service Information Buhler Mortuary - Buhler 120 N. Main Street Buhler , KS 67522 (620)-543-2220 Send Flowers Obituary

LaVerne L. Adrian, 95, died Wednesday (June 26, 2019) at the Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler. He was born April 18, 1924, in Buhler, the son of Peter H. and Teena Froese Adrian. He was a graduate of Buhler High School, had attended Wichita State University and the University of Kansas and had graduated from Elgin Watchmakers School, Elgin, Illinois.



LaVerne was a member of Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church and was one of the founders of the MB Church Camps. He had served in the United States Army during WWII. After being discharged, he and his wife founded the Crusader Grill, Buhler. He was a sales manager for Colgate/Palmolive for 30 years. He later owned and operated Adrians A-Z and the "Glider Rocker Capital of Buhler" for many years.



He married Lovella Martens on Aug. 17, 1943, in Buhler. She died July 10, 2002. He married Maxine Danner in February of 2003 in Buhler; she survives.



Other survivors include his children: two daughters, Paula (Bob) Strasser of Dallas and Vicki (Ken) Stobbe of Newton; and son, Jack (Vicki) Adrian of Buhler; five grandchildren: Christopher (Katherine) Hill, Tina (Matt) Ostrander, Shawn Stobbe, Josh (Cassie) Adrian and Jenny (Trevor) Adrian Hands; and seven great-grandchildren: Charlie Hill, Hadley and Hudson Ostrander, Ruth, Charlotte and Harvey Adrian, and Graden Hands.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Edna Block, Thelma Friesen and Homer Adrian.



Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (June 29, 2019) at the Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church, with Pastor Nick Rempel presiding. Burial will follow at the Buhler Municipal Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday (June 28, 2019) at Buhler Mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice or the MB Church camp scholarship fund, in care of the funeral home. Published in The Kansan on June 28, 2019

