Lawrence Ervin Esau
(January 18, 1928 – November 18, 2020)
Lawrence Esau, 92, retired farmer and carpenter, of Newton, Kansas, entered heaven on November 18, 2020. He had been living at Asbury Park, Newton, Kansas for almost five years.
Survivors include his wife Hattie of Newton; his daughter Judy States and husband Don of Andover, Kansas; his brother Merlin and wife Bonita of Newton; his brother Glenn and wife Claudette of Walton; and many nieces and nephews.
Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents Otto and Emilie Esau; and brother Marvin Esau.
He was born on January 18, 1928 in Newton, Kansas, the son of Otto and Emilie Harms Esau. Lawrence was raised in the Walton area and graduated from Walton High School in 1945 where he enjoyed playing basketball. He continued to play basketball on local town basketball teams and he was known for his hook shot from the corner.
Lawrence married Hattie Belle Blosser on April 8, 1952 in Newton, Kansas, at Zion Lutheran Church. They attended church at Zion Lutheran through their 68 years of marriage. They lived and farmed in the Walton community until moving to Newton in 1998. Lawrence continued to farm until retiring at the age of 78 in 2006.
Lawrence loved spending time with his family, farming, pitching horseshoes, playing cards, and making wooden things with his hands. Hattie, Judy, and Don have a lot of handmade wooden furniture and crafts made by him through the years. In addition, he enjoyed watching his great-nieces and nephews playing sports at Newton High School; and his favorite college basketball team was the Kansas Jayhawks.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date and time.
The family requests memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church, Newton, Kansas or Walton Fire Department, Walton, Kansas, in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, Kansas 67114
On-line condolences may be left at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com