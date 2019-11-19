Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Trumble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence G. Trumble Jr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence G. Trumble Jr. Obituary
Lawrence G. Trumble Jr., 78, died Nov. 9, 2019, at the Pleasant View Home in Inman. He was born on Dec. 13, 1940, in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of Lawrence G. Trumble Sr. and Irma Mae Steel Trumble. He attended high school in Fairfax, Virginia.

He served in the U.S. Army for 13 years. After being discharged from the military, he moved to the Newton area where he drove a truck and was a welder at Hesston Hay and Forage for several years. He later became a driver for Renzenberger at the Santa Fe Railroad, until he retired at the age of 70.

He was a longtime member of the V.F.W. and the Cooties of the V.F.W.

Lawrence married Ruth Alice Fast on Sept. 24, 1975, in Manhattan. She died on Feb. 3, 1999. He later married Rosemary Peifer Confer on Aug. 11, 2000, in Newton.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary of the home in Newton; son, Jerry Trumble of Duncan, Oklahoma; daughters, Regina Trumble and Shauna Trumble of Lewistown, Montana; stepson, John Confer of Hershey, Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Becky Villadar of Newton; 13 grandchildren: Thomas, Shelby, Ryan, Chance, Jericho, Autumn, Cameron, Trelawny, Cequinda, Chelsee, Claudia, Audrey and Aaron; and five great-grandchildren.

Along with his first wife, Ruth, Lawrence is preceded in death by his brother, Ernest; sister, Sarah; grandson, Mason Baker; and great-grandson, Alexander Mead.

Private family inurnment services will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -