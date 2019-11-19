|
|
Lawrence G. Trumble Jr., 78, died Nov. 9, 2019, at the Pleasant View Home in Inman. He was born on Dec. 13, 1940, in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of Lawrence G. Trumble Sr. and Irma Mae Steel Trumble. He attended high school in Fairfax, Virginia.
He served in the U.S. Army for 13 years. After being discharged from the military, he moved to the Newton area where he drove a truck and was a welder at Hesston Hay and Forage for several years. He later became a driver for Renzenberger at the Santa Fe Railroad, until he retired at the age of 70.
He was a longtime member of the V.F.W. and the Cooties of the V.F.W.
Lawrence married Ruth Alice Fast on Sept. 24, 1975, in Manhattan. She died on Feb. 3, 1999. He later married Rosemary Peifer Confer on Aug. 11, 2000, in Newton.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary of the home in Newton; son, Jerry Trumble of Duncan, Oklahoma; daughters, Regina Trumble and Shauna Trumble of Lewistown, Montana; stepson, John Confer of Hershey, Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Becky Villadar of Newton; 13 grandchildren: Thomas, Shelby, Ryan, Chance, Jericho, Autumn, Cameron, Trelawny, Cequinda, Chelsee, Claudia, Audrey and Aaron; and five great-grandchildren.
Along with his first wife, Ruth, Lawrence is preceded in death by his brother, Ernest; sister, Sarah; grandson, Mason Baker; and great-grandson, Alexander Mead.
Private family inurnment services will take place at a later date.
