|
|
Lawrence Anson (Larry) Herron died on Friday (May 31, 2019) of Parkinson's related complications.
He was born in Norman, Oklahoma, on Jan. 29, 1934, and was the youngest child of Forrest Herron Sr. and Grethel Cir Froney (Van Bibber) Herron. His siblings were Lewis, Ethyl (Miley), Forrest Jr., Irene and Marcus Herron, all now deceased.
On Dec. 22, 1956, he was married to Carole Ann (Sherman) and was blessed with children: Mark (Bonnie Herron), Patricia Ghani (Aziz Ghani), Beth Leach (Randy Leach) and Kimberly Watkins (Rob Watkins); seven grandchildren: Jonathan and Christina Herron, Shefah AbuRumman, Mindy Whiddon, Sara Marr, and Ryan and Megan Watkins; and five great-grandchildren: Harley, Harper and, Harlo Whiddon, and Raelynn and Paisley Marr.
Lawrence was active duty in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman 1/C Photographer during the Korean War. He completed Aviation Cadet training in 1955, obtaining his pilot's license. Lawrence attended Oklahoma University, graduating in 1959 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. In 1962, Lawrence took a job with NASA in flight research at Lewis Research Center.
In 1967, Lawrence was selected to attend the Flight Test Pilot Course at Edwards AFB as a prerequisite to employment with the Federal Aviation Authority (Administration). Lawrence was with the FAA for 36 and a half years in various test pilot and management positions, retiring in 1993 as Manager, Wichita Aircraft Certification Office. Lawrence served for 21 years as a pilot for the National Guard and the Air Force reserve. He piloted over 40 aircraft types from fighters to transports to civilian aircraft.
Lawrence was an Eagle Scout and supported Scouting as an adult leader in various troop positions for several years.
Lawrence had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and was a committed Christian who studied the Word and worked to be an example to others. He served in many positions at the Golden Plains FMC along with various committees for the FMC Conference.
He is remembered as a devoted, kind and loving husband and father and a gentle soul.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (June 7, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 8, 2019) at the Golden Plains Free Methodist Church, 224 NW 60th, Newton, with burial after the service at the Restlawn Gardens of Memory outside of Newton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Golden Plains Free Methodist Church or to the Parkinson's Foundation. Contributions may be sent to the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on June 4, 2019