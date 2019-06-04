Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Golden Plains Free Methodist Church
224 NW 60th
Newton,, KS
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Restlawn Gardens of Memory
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Herron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Larry" Herron


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence "Larry" Herron Obituary
Lawrence Anson (Larry) Herron died on Friday (May 31, 2019) of Parkinson's related complications.

He was born in Norman, Oklahoma, on Jan. 29, 1934, and was the youngest child of Forrest Herron Sr. and Grethel Cir Froney (Van Bibber) Herron. His siblings were Lewis, Ethyl (Miley), Forrest Jr., Irene and Marcus Herron, all now deceased.

On Dec. 22, 1956, he was married to Carole Ann (Sherman) and was blessed with children: Mark (Bonnie Herron), Patricia Ghani (Aziz Ghani), Beth Leach (Randy Leach) and Kimberly Watkins (Rob Watkins); seven grandchildren: Jonathan and Christina Herron, Shefah AbuRumman, Mindy Whiddon, Sara Marr, and Ryan and Megan Watkins; and five great-grandchildren: Harley, Harper and, Harlo Whiddon, and Raelynn and Paisley Marr.

Lawrence was active duty in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman 1/C Photographer during the Korean War. He completed Aviation Cadet training in 1955, obtaining his pilot's license. Lawrence attended Oklahoma University, graduating in 1959 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. In 1962, Lawrence took a job with NASA in flight research at Lewis Research Center.

In 1967, Lawrence was selected to attend the Flight Test Pilot Course at Edwards AFB as a prerequisite to employment with the Federal Aviation Authority (Administration). Lawrence was with the FAA for 36 and a half years in various test pilot and management positions, retiring in 1993 as Manager, Wichita Aircraft Certification Office. Lawrence served for 21 years as a pilot for the National Guard and the Air Force reserve. He piloted over 40 aircraft types from fighters to transports to civilian aircraft.

Lawrence was an Eagle Scout and supported Scouting as an adult leader in various troop positions for several years.

Lawrence had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and was a committed Christian who studied the Word and worked to be an example to others. He served in many positions at the Golden Plains FMC along with various committees for the FMC Conference.

He is remembered as a devoted, kind and loving husband and father and a gentle soul.

Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (June 7, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 8, 2019) at the Golden Plains Free Methodist Church, 224 NW 60th, Newton, with burial after the service at the Restlawn Gardens of Memory outside of Newton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Golden Plains Free Methodist Church or to the Parkinson's Foundation. Contributions may be sent to the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now