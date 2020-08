Lawrence James (Jim) Brennan Jr., of Hillsboro, KS, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.Viewing will be on Thursday, August 27, from 1:00 to 7:00 PM at Jost Funeral Home. The funeral will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hillsboro Senior Center or Holy Family Parish in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com