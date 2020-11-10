Hutchinson – Lela Rose Fisher, 73, died on November 5, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, KS. She was born July 3, 1947 in Newton, KS., the daughter of Norris A. and Mary A. (Baker) Nichols.



Lela worked for Durham School Services as a driver and trainer and retired after 16 years. On October 5, 1964, she married Francis E. Fisher Sr. in Newton. Lela loved to listen to audio books, going fishing and her family always came first. She was a member and attended Salt City Cowboy Church.



Lela was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth, Norris, Morris, Freddie and Herbert Nichols; sister, Lenora Slaven and twin sisters.



Survivors include her husband, Frank; children, LeAnna (Debra Hacker) Buchta, Francis E. Fisher Jr. and Shawna (David) Holland; 12 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.



A funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Salt City Cowboy Church, 810 N. Main St., South Hutchinson, KS, with Pastor Montie McFerrin officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with family greeting guests from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial will take place in Fairlawn Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS. Memorials may be given to the Salt City Cowboy Church and sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family asks that masks be worn at visitation and funeral service.

