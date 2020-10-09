Leland "Lee" Schroeder, 76, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Lee was born September 15, 1944, in Newton, Kansas, the son of Carlton and Wilma Jantz Schroeder. He served in the United States Navy. Lee married Mary Neufeld on March 1, 1975. He retired from Santa Fe Railroad. Lee was a member of the Amalgamated Order of Real Bearded Santa Clauses since September of 2006. He was a jokester and loved playing Santa Claus. Lee also loved his family, grandchildren, and attending Church.
Lee is survived by his daughter, Michelle Brown; sons, Karl Schroeder (Amy) and Jeremy Schroeder; grandchildren, Thomas, Kennedi and Randi. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, and parents.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene, 3501 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka KS 66614. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, in Lehigh Township Cemetery, Chisolm Trail Road and 220th Street, Lehigh KS 67073.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Heart Association
, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.