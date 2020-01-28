Burrton - Leland R. Graber, 75, died Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020) at Newton Medical Center, Newton. He was born Feb. 3, 1944, in Kingman, to Willard E. and Linda (Graber) Graber.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church and was active on church committees. He worked in materials management at St. Joseph's Hospital, Wichita and Halstead Hospital.
Leland was a two-time past master of Halstead Masonic Lodge 46, charter member of the Kansas Hospital Purchasing and Materials Management Association, serving on the membership committee, and he also served on the Board of Directors of Health Ministries.
On June 27, 1964, Leland married Mary Kay Dean in Mt. Hope; she survives.
He is also survived by a son, Brian Graber of Halstead; daughter, Jenny (Dan) Forker of Haven; sisters, Elaine (Merlin) Dean of Hutto, Texas, Norma (Warren) Yoder of Bark River, Michigan, and Rosie (Wayne) Gregg of Green Valley, Arizona; grandson, Jake Graber of Fraser, Colorado; and granddaughter, Hannah Forker of Haven.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Leland R. Graber.
Cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the book from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020), with the family receiving guests from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) at First United Methodist Church, Halstead, with Rev. Dr. Dyton Owen officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church or Halstead Historical Society in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 28, 2020