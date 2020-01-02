Leo Neal Smith, 86, of Whitewater, died the morning of Dec. 21, 2019. He was born Dec. 13, 1933, at the Smith family homestead near Furley to Leo Melton Smith and Ruth Irene (Bland) Smith.
He was employed at Beech Aircraft for 30 years and Boeing for 11 years.
Leo was a member of the Federated Chruch, Lions Club, Senior Center (Kids Club) and Remington Historical Society, all of Whitewater. He was also a volunteer for the Department of Aging for Butler County, doing a number of different projects.
He is survived by one daughter, Connie Sue Skibbe; one son, Leo Michael Smith; five grandchildren: Eric, Christopher Skibbe, Nichole, Justin and Ryan Smith; one brother, Gene Ross Smith; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leo M. Smith; mother, Ruth I. Smith; and brother, Glen K. Smith.
Burial will be Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) in Whitewater.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 2, 2020