Leon Edward Fournier Jr., 61, died Monday (July 22, 2019) at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born Nov. 7, 1957, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, the son of Leon E. Fournier Sr. and Norma A. Griswald Goodwin. He worked as a piping engineer for ICM/Element, Colwich, for 16 years.
He married Kimberly Marshall on Nov. 14, 1987, in Newton; she survives.
Other survivors include a daughter, Jessica Licklider of El Dorado; a brother, Gary N. Fournier of El Dorado; and two granddaughters, Alexis Licklider and Alivia Rutliff.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday (July 26, 2019) at Laurel Cemetery, Haven.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House, in care of Ott Funeral Home, Haven.
Published in The Kansan on July 25, 2019