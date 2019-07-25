Leon Fournier Jr. (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Fournier Jr..
Service Information
Ott Funeral Home - Haven
102 N. Wichita
Haven, KS
67543
(620)-465-3511
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Laurel Cemetery
Haven, KS
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leon Edward Fournier Jr., 61, died Monday (July 22, 2019) at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born Nov. 7, 1957, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, the son of Leon E. Fournier Sr. and Norma A. Griswald Goodwin. He worked as a piping engineer for ICM/Element, Colwich, for 16 years.

He married Kimberly Marshall on Nov. 14, 1987, in Newton; she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Jessica Licklider of El Dorado; a brother, Gary N. Fournier of El Dorado; and two granddaughters, Alexis Licklider and Alivia Rutliff.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday (July 26, 2019) at Laurel Cemetery, Haven.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House, in care of Ott Funeral Home, Haven.
Published in The Kansan on July 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.