Leon R. Johnson, 79, passed away Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at home in Lyons.
He is preceded in death by his son, David Lee Johnson Sr.; parents, Velma and Bert Johnson; and in-laws, Harvey and Carmelita Roach.
He is survived by his wife, Mary L. Johnson of the home; children: Harvey (Robin) Johnson, Carmelita Findley, Bert (Crystal) Johnson, all of Peabody, Mary (Danny) Fistler of Lyons, Debra Tullis, David Drake, Cindy Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Sandy Johnson, James Johnson, Chance Johnson, Christina Rousselo (Fistler), Heather Bickerstaff, Tambra Johnson and Bryan Stoll; 28 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Friday (Dec. 13, 2019). Visitation will be prior from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019), both at Baker Funeral Home, Peabody.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 12, 2019