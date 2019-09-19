|
Leonard "Len" H. Goering, 88, died on Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) at Presbyterian Manor in Newton.
Len Goering was born on Dec. 19, 1930, in Moundridge, to John and Jessie (Schrag) Goering. He was one of 16 children.
Len met his future wife, Delores Schroeder, and after two years of dating they married in September of 1955. Their marriage was one of love and respect for one another. Their home was filled with love, compassion and humor. They were married for 64 years prior to his passing.
Len was an educator. He was called to teach. He taught in many schools including South Breeze, Lincoln, Suncrest and Pleasant Acres. He was drawn to help children who were underprivileged, troubled and had learning difficulties. He was caring and very unselfish in the giving of his time and resources to help others.
Len enjoyed gardening and planting and took pride in caring for his home. He was known for his keen sense of humor and ability to share stories.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Goering; children: Mark (Alice) Goering, Russell (Julie) Goering, Tim (Cheri) Goering and Lori Tortorice; brothers, John (Orletta) and Harry (Rosie) Goering; sister, Joan (Tony) Epp; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jessie Goering; stepmother: Anna Goering; brothers: Al, Bill, Dan, Herb, Art, Ralph, Jim, Larry and Walt Goering; sisters, Elva, Freida and Martha; and son-in-law, Michael Tortorice.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 20, 2019) at Faith Mennonite Church in Newton. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home. The family will greet friends and family from 6 to 7 p.m. at the visitation. Graveside service to be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Restlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the following: Faith Mennonite Church, Mennonite Central Committee and South Breeze School. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Sept. 19, 2019