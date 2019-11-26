Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy J. Funk. View Sign Service Information Hillsboro Memorial Chapel, Inc. 401 S. Washington Street Hillsboro , KS 67063 (620)-947-3622 Send Flowers Obituary

LeRoy James Funk died Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019), at Bethesda Home in Goessel. He was born Aug. 13, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri, and adopted by Ferdinand and Agnes Funk when he was 3 months old. His early years were spent in Newton. The family moved to a farm south of Goessel when he was 5 years old.



LeRoy was baptized at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church on May 28, 1944. He married Alice Goerzen on March 16, 1948, at Tabor Mennonite Church, where he became a lifelong member. They had six children: Sharon, Barbara, Denise, Darwin, Gayle and Wendy. LeRoy farmed and worked at the Newton flour mill. He then worked at the Goessel Crossroads Co-op delivering gasoline to area farmers. He eventually discontinued farming and in 1973 began working at Goessel High School as the head of maintenance. After he retired in 1993, he and Alice enjoyed many trips to Branson, Mo.



As LeRoy's family grew, he cherished each son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchild and great-grandchild. From hunting and fishing with the boys, fixing or repairing things, attending school music and sports events and babysitting for grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he showed his love for his family in many ways. If anything at their homes needed to be fixed, it had to be taken care of right away.



In 2013 LeRoy and Alice moved into a Bethesda Home duplex in Goessel. He lived there until August 2017, when he moved to Bethesda Home after suffering an infection in both knees that took away his mobility and left him in chronic pain. LeRoy and Alice celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2018. After Alice's death in July 2019 from a stroke, LeRoy started declining. He set a good example to his family of a Christian husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He always had a positive attitude, caring spirit, and generous heart.



LeRoy is survived by his six children, Sharon (Duane) Adrian of Goessel, Barbara (Keith) Banman of rural Canton, Denise (Elton) Nickel of Goessel, Darwin (Kimberly) Funk of rural Canton, Gayle Funk (Brian Voth) of rural Newton and Wendy (Paul) Schrag of Newton; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; sister Darlene McVey; step-siblings Ralph (Lois) Janzen, Gerald (Judy) Janzen and Mary (Augustin) Rodriguez; sister-in-law Thelma Goerzen; and many nieces and nephews who were very dear to him. Preceding him in death were his parents, Ferdinand and Agnes Funk; stepfather George Janzen; and wife Alice Funk.



Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday (Nov. 29, 2019) at Tabor Mennonite Church. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 30,2019) at Tabor. Cards, memorials and floral arrangements should be sent to Tabor Mennonite Church. Memorials are for Tabor Mennonite Church and Bethesda Home.



























