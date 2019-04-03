|
Lester G. Ewy, 96, died March 26, 2019, at Kidron Bethel Healthcare in North Newton. He was born on June 19, 1922, to Gustav L. and Emilie (Miller) Ewy.
On May 23, 1943, he married Winifred E. Regier; she preceded him in death on Jan. 13, 2009. He later married Elvera Voth in 2010; she survives.
Lester attended Bethel College and was a member of the Bethel College Mennonite Church. After retiring as a farmer, he and Winifred spent several decades doing volunteer work for several central Kansas organizations.
Lester is survived by his daughters, Eileen Senner, and Emilie Parks and her husband Lee. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Lauren Henry, Lindsay Allen, Lillian Mordon, Rosalyn Ediger and Diana Ediger; and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Winifred; and one daughter, Rita Ediger.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Menno Hall at Kidron Bethel, with Chaplain Eric Massanari presiding. Private family interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kidron Bethel, Bethel College Mennonite Church or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 3, 2019