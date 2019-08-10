Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Hiebert Sekiguchi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

When Linda Hiebert Sekiguchi passed away on May 15, the world lost an extraordinary advocate for education and compassion for all.



Coming from a rather closed Russian Mennonite community outside rural Newport, Washington, she was one of the most global thinking and acting personalities ever.



Despite her many physical limitations from birth, which might have led others to give up, Linda had more determination, intelligence, high ideals and desires to stand up for those who had no voice and advocated for women's issues, especially for education.



Linda was overtaken by blindness and horrible scoliosis with surgery that left her crippled for life. However, if a cause meant enough to her, she would go - whether it was to the United Nations in New York or an international symposium in South Africa.



Staying close to her roots, Linda graduated from Mennonite institution Bethel College in North Newton. She went on to teach school in Topeka, then joined the Department of Defense Dependent Schools (DODDS) in Mannheim and Frankfurt, Germany and in the Philippines, where she met and married Christopher Sekiguchi. She taught in private schools in Hawaii and taught and worked with medically fragile students at Agnews in California. Chris and Linda traveled throughout the Far East and Europe. Chris passed away after a heart transplant in California.



In California, Linda met her partner of 28 years, Bruce Mitchener.They have lived in Minden, Nevada, for quite a few years, where they developed many friendships and interests. Linda never wanted to miss out on anything.



Knowing how Linda's life began, with the many things she had to conquer, it is absolutely amazing what she accomplished and the people she impacted and the places she went by herself, with Chris or with Bruce. Between the two of them, Bruce and Linda traveled to 90 countries. They made multiple trips throughout the world with Friendship Force, where they exchanged home visits with other members.



Linda always took things along to give to children and schools everywhere she went. She made hundreds of school kits every year for the Mennonite Central Committee to give to children in third world countries.



Linda gave very generously to her church and groups and organizations she was associated with - not to just any charity. She and Chris set up a large scholarship fund for women of the world to get a higher education in the United States.



Linda was a strong supporter of the Reno Philharmonic. She was a dedicated active member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was on the board of VGIF, which advocates for women's education worldwide and she worked with the World Association of University Women. She went to meetings at the United Nations a couple of times a year.



Linda went to Israel and Palestine several times on a Compassionate Listening Project for the UMC. She recently bought a bus for the Palestinian school kids so they wouldn't be harassed at the border on their way to school.



Linda's years of teaching, along with wise investment and selling the home she owned with Chris in San Jose, California, helped her have the money to do so many things. It wasn't handed to her. She worked hard for all the things she believed in.



She was very active in the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, where she sang beautiful high soprano in the choir, attended UM Women and was a lay representative for the CVUMC at annual and world conferences. Linda was always concerned about others.



Linda is survived by her partner, Bruce Mitchener Sr.; and was a loving grandmother (Lola) to Bruce III, Stephanie, Jack, Daniel and Joshua Mitchener, Kayla, Cassie and Kenny Wood; and loved by Bruce's children, Michelle, Cheryl, Leslie, Bruce Edward II and Kevin. Linda also leaves her sisters: Eva Klink, RuthAnn Hiebert, Elsie Dickerson and Erna Haskins; brother, David Hiebert; and nieces and nephews: Lisa, Lorenzo, Melissa, LeAnn, James, Adeline and Phyllissa. She is also cherished and remembered by her many friends worldwide. Linda was always concerned about others.Linda is survived by her partner, Bruce Mitchener Sr.; and was a loving grandmother (Lola) to Bruce III, Stephanie, Jack, Daniel and Joshua Mitchener, Kayla, Cassie and Kenny Wood; and loved by Bruce's children, Michelle, Cheryl, Leslie, Bruce Edward II and Kevin. Linda also leaves her sisters: Eva Klink, RuthAnn Hiebert, Elsie Dickerson and Erna Haskins; brother, David Hiebert; and nieces and nephews: Lisa, Lorenzo, Melissa, LeAnn, James, Adeline and Phyllissa. She is also cherished and remembered by her many friends worldwide. 