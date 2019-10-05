Home

Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Newton, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Newton, KS
View Map
Linda Lemus


1955 - 2019
Linda Lemus Obituary
Linda Sauceda Lemus, 64, died Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) at Ascension Via Christi Regional Medical Center-St. Francis Campus in Wichita. She was born on Aug. 25, 1955, in Newton, the daughter of Nicholas P. and Carmen Llamas Sauceda. Linda was raised in Newton, graduating from Newton High School in 1973 and later attended Brown Mackey Business School.

Linda moved to McPherson in 1992, where she worked as a coordinator for Disability Supports and MCDS before moving back to Newton 12 years ago.

She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. While living at Midtown Towers, she was a floor chairperson and bingo coordinator.

Survivors include two sons, Kelly Villalobos of McPherson and Eric Lemus and his wife Jennifer of Seattle; daughter, Janet Pease and husband Bruce; her mother, Carmen Sauceda; brother, Daniel Sauceda; and sister, Cynthia Sanchez, all of Newton; along with seven grandchildren and one on the way.

Linda is preceded in death by her father; an infant son, Charles Edward Lemus; stepson, Irwin E. Lemus; and brother, Patrick Jay Sauceda.

The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019), with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7, 2019), both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton. The casket will be open at the church after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 5, 2019
