

Lois Ethel Amstutz, 94, passed away at Kidron Bethel Village, North Newton, August 4, 2020. She was born in Columbiana, OH, on October 23, 1925, to Clinton and Edith (Lewis) Blosser.



Lois worked as an Elementary School Teacher at Beloit School, Beloit, OH from 1946 to 1951. She graduated from Goshen College, Goshen, IN with a Bachelor's degree of Education in 1948. In 1962, the family moved to Nigeria where she homeschooled and worked with the Ladies Guild. Upon returning from Nigeria in 1967, Lois worked as the manager at the Hesston College Bookstore and served on the Board of Directors of the Mennonite Board of Missions. From 1976 to 1979, she served with Cliff in Bolivia under the Mennonite Central Committee. Following her return from Bolivia, she served many years in the local Hesston schools. She was a member at Hesston Mennonite Church for 40 plus years. Lois was one of the founders of the Hesston Area Senior Center, where she frequently volunteered.



She married Clifford W. Amstutz on June 15, 1952, in Columbiana, OH. He passed away December 15, 2013. She is survived by her children; Wendell (Karen) Amstutz of El Torno, Bolivia, Crystal (Brian) Oster of Newton, Clinton Paul (Hildi) Amstutz of Asuncion, Paraguay, Neil (Janette) Amstutz of Goshen, IN, and Lynell "Nelly" (Steve) Fine of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren, Rebeca (Chris) Strong, Veronica (Cristian) Costa, Christian (Kristen) Amstutz, Andrew Sanhueza, Miriam (Rainer) Friesen, Daniel Amstutz, Matthew Amstutz, Leah Amstutz, Jesse (Norah) Amstutz, Logan Ediger, and Kristen (Zach) Schrick; great-grandchildren, Matias Strong, Marcos Strong, Luciana Costa, Oliver Costa, Sebastian Amstutz, Sullivan Amstutz, Oliver Friesen, Mark Friesen, Anouk Friesen and Ryan Schrick; one brother, Don (Carolyn) Blosser of Goshen, IN; and two sisters, Doris Witmer of Salem, OH, and Velma Blosser of Columbiana, OH.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Howard, Paul, Carl and Evan Blosser; and sister, Laura Helfrick.



Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Hesston Mennonite Church. Masks or face coverings are required. Memorials may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee, in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.



