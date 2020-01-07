Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Mae (Mason) Killingsworth. View Sign Service Information Moundridge Funeral Home - MOUNDRIDGE 115 EAST COLE Moundridge , KS 67107 (620)-345-3800 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Mae (Mason) Killingsworth, 80, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at Newton Medical Center, Newton. She was born on Aug. 7, 1939, to Charley and Patsy (Ingram) Mason in Dover, Arkansas.



Lois spent most of her childhood in the hills of Arkansas before moving to Kansas with her mother after the death of her father at age 12. Lois worked as a school bus driver for 13 years, which she loved, as she considered her route children as her own. The rest of her life she was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Emmanuel Bible Baptist Church in Galva.



Lois married Richard Killingsworth on March 27, 1956, in Lyons. Richard recently passed on Dec. 28, 2019, after 63 years of marriage.



Survivors include son, Terry Killingsworth of Marion; daughters, Jeanine (David) Kreuzburg of Clearwater and Michelle (John) Hulse of Fredonia; son-in-law, Lester Hoffman of Newton; grandchildren: Carey (Nathan) Hedrick of Newton, Jason (Ki Lane) Hulse of Fredonia, Jamie (Jerry) King of Clearwater, Adam (Joanie) Kreuzburg of Conway Springs and Michael (Stephanie) Kreuzburg of Wichita; and eight great-grandchildren.



Lois was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Valerie Joan Hoffman; and thirteen siblings.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at Emmanuel Bible Baptist Church, Galva. Burial will follow at Walton Cemetery, Walton. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020) at Moundridge Funeral Home.



