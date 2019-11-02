|
|
Lon William Walker, 83, died Thursday (Oct. 31, 2019) at Kansas Christian Home.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1936, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the son of Ralph William and Marion Christina Travis Walker. The family later moved to Wichita where he grew up in what is now the Delano District where he and his brothers roamed the neighborhood. After graduating Wichita West High School, he served a short time in the U.S. Army.
Lon married Janice Kerns on Feb. 13, 1958, in Wichita. She died on Aug. 13, 1985. He later married Barbara J. Weesner Schirer on Aug. 1, 1986, in McPherson.
From May 13, 1963, to Oct 3, 1997, Lon Walker served his community first as a surveyor and working his way up to Director of Public Works and interim City Manager. He worked hard for the betterment of the community even when change wasn't popular. He was very involved in the original bike path plans, which were very controversial but today are beloved. He supported remodeling of the municipal pool, the moving of city hall to its current location and the beginnings of the outlet mall.
Lon loved to travel, driving to the tulip festival in Iowa, through Colorado and Utah. He and Barb searched through many states for covered bridges and were quite happy behind a camera. The two wintered in Port Aransas, Texas, for over a decade. Lon was a good story teller, and though they were repeats, laughter always followed. Lon and Barb enjoyed the bleachers of many a gym, watching a grandson play basketball from kindergarten through college.
He was a longtime member of the Newton Masonic Lodge, Midian Shrine in Wichita, Harvey County Shrine Club, Harvey County Hobos and was a mentor to his grandson who would join the Masonic Lodge. Lon was also a member of the American Legion and Sons of the American Legion.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara of the home in Newton; sons, Brian Walker and wife Barbara of North Newton and Mike Walker and wife Terri of Goessel; stepchildren: Teresa and Kevin Jones of Shawnee, Mike and Dorcas Schirer of Farmington, New Mexico, Tony and Julie Schirer of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Angela and Kevin Feleay of Topeka; brothers, Larry Edgar Walker of Udall and Steve Leonard Walker of Longmont, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Along with his first wife, Janice, Lon is preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. Friends may call from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
A memorial has been established with the . Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be sent to www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 2, 2019