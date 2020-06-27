Our Father's humble beginnings started on June 30, 1947, born to Milford (Mick) S. Dillman and Gertrude (Trudy) M. Dillman in Newton, KS.



He was a graduate of Newton High School in 1965. Going forward he served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1970, with an Honorable Discharge. He then went on to receive a B.S. (Business) Degree from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, 1973.



Dad took us on many journeys in life with the Rail Road, starting with Santa Fe, in which he met our mother, Emily A. Dillman. From Kansas City, Chicago, Topeka, Silsbee, Houston, Fresno, Denver, Paris (TX), and eventually North Platte; we were able to see Dad transition to the BNSF, Kiamichi, and finally the Union Pacific. Dad's career with Rail Road as a Transportation Supervisor spanned 37 years and even in retirement was filled with lasting friendships and joyful memories.



With all those moving trucks and new towns to create new memories in Mom and Dad remained married to one another for 45 years. After Dad retired, in 2005, they made a final move to Mead, CO. Family, always being important, they made this move to be closer to my Mother's Mom, Ruth F. Meyer. As of today, she's still going strong at 96 years old. They found comfort and community at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, In Longmont, CO.



Dad is survived by his wife, Emily Dillman, and their two sons, Lon Dillman and Wade Dillman. Dad had many loving memories of his five grandchildren, Titus, Isaac, Ava, Savannah, and Joanna. Most importantly, Dad had many loving memories of his daughter's in law, Lon's wife Becky, and Wade's wife Joni. Lastly, he also has loving memories of his sister, Susan K. Dillman Davis, whom passed away many years ago, but is survived by his niece, Allison Burnau, and nephew, Scott Davis.



Dad's last memories were at home, surrounded by loved one's. It was truly a blessing to witness all of the people that visited him. We will all keep you in loving memory and live with the dignity that you have taught us.



Forever, and always, will you remain in God's care when we will see you again.

