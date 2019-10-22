Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorena Klassen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorena Mildred Klassen was born April 1, 1929, at Bethesda Hospital in Goessel to Gustav H. and Mary A. Buller Hiebert. She was the oldest of three siblings, including Elda R. Hiebert and Leroy V. Hiebert. She lived her early years, until 15 , on a farm outside of Goessel, and then on a farm outside Burns. In 1946, her father was killed in an auto accident. A year later, her mother moved the family into Elbing.



In January 1947, before leaving the farm, a handsome young man in his army dress uniform came wanting to take her on a date. This first date was to be at the First Mennonite Church in Newton for their evening service. Pete Klassen and Lorena were married in May of 1948, walking the aisle together, no bridesmaids or groomsmen.



In July of 1949, their first son was born - and their sixth son was born in 1960. They lived in a small home in Whitewater after marriage, where Pete owned Klassen Grocery. In 1960, they moved into a home they built in Whitewater.



Lorena's life was centered around her family and her church, Zion Mennonite in Elbing. She followed her boys to all school activities.The Klassens, all eight of them, could be seen every Sunday morning in route to church. Lorena sang in a ladies sextet in church.



When she was in high school, she learned to play the trombone and so all six of her boys had various instruments. She also played the harmonica, which was shared in Wheatstate worship services. She loved to hear her boys sing together.



After all the boys left home, she volunteered at the Wheat State Manor in Whitewater, being a part of the Wheatstate Auxiliary. For over 40 years she volunteered her time in sewing, altering and repairing clothing for residents. Lorena also loved to shop for her boys and at Christmas time for all grandchildren. She loved her daughters-in-law. She was also a talented amateur artist who sold her works locally. She specialized in oils.



When Pete retired, they traveled extensively with Prudent Tours. They developed many friends and new relationships on the bus trips. They traveled in support of their sons and their families and always supported their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Lorena's faith was very important to her and, in 1945, she was baptized upon her profession of faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior. Her faith in God was passed down from her parents and she, along with Pete, passed it on to their children. She was proud of the fact that all her boys had established their own Christian homes and sought to continue passing along their faith in Jesus Christ to their own children. Each of the boys have stated numerous times that they were proud of the spiritual legacy passed to them and the spiritual and Godly example set by both of their parents.



After 69 years of marriage, Pete passed away in October of 2017. Lorena lived her last days at Wheat State Manor, which had been her second home until her passing on Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019). She had spent her last morning with family at her side, singing praises to God and praying for her family. She slipped away in the arms of her Savior later that afternoon.



Lorena is preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Pete; son, Gary; and brother, Leroy.



Lorena is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carolyn of Newton and her three children and two grandchildren; and sons: Charles (Karen) of Augusta and their two children and four grandchildren, Rodney (SuZan) of Shawnee and their three children and four grandchildren, Russell (Ran) of Wichita and their three children and four grandchildren, Warren (Debbie) of El Dorado and their two children and five grandchildren, and Roger (Pam) of Whitewater and their six children and six grandchildren. Lorena was also anticipating three more great-grandchildren in coming months. She is also survived by her sister, Elda of Newton.



Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) at Lamb Funeral Home in Whitewater. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at Zion Mennonite Church, Elbing, with a graveside service at 10 a.m. in the Zion Mennonite Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Lorena's name may be directed to Gideon's International or the Wheat State Manor Nursing Home. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Lorena at Lorena Mildred Klassen was born April 1, 1929, at Bethesda Hospital in Goessel to Gustav H. and Mary A. Buller Hiebert. She was the oldest of three siblings, including Elda R. Hiebert and Leroy V. Hiebert. She lived her early years, until 15 , on a farm outside of Goessel, and then on a farm outside Burns. In 1946, her father was killed in an auto accident. A year later, her mother moved the family into Elbing.In January 1947, before leaving the farm, a handsome young man in his army dress uniform came wanting to take her on a date. This first date was to be at the First Mennonite Church in Newton for their evening service. Pete Klassen and Lorena were married in May of 1948, walking the aisle together, no bridesmaids or groomsmen.In July of 1949, their first son was born - and their sixth son was born in 1960. They lived in a small home in Whitewater after marriage, where Pete owned Klassen Grocery. In 1960, they moved into a home they built in Whitewater.Lorena's life was centered around her family and her church, Zion Mennonite in Elbing. She followed her boys to all school activities.The Klassens, all eight of them, could be seen every Sunday morning in route to church. Lorena sang in a ladies sextet in church.When she was in high school, she learned to play the trombone and so all six of her boys had various instruments. She also played the harmonica, which was shared in Wheatstate worship services. She loved to hear her boys sing together.After all the boys left home, she volunteered at the Wheat State Manor in Whitewater, being a part of the Wheatstate Auxiliary. For over 40 years she volunteered her time in sewing, altering and repairing clothing for residents. Lorena also loved to shop for her boys and at Christmas time for all grandchildren. She loved her daughters-in-law. She was also a talented amateur artist who sold her works locally. She specialized in oils.When Pete retired, they traveled extensively with Prudent Tours. They developed many friends and new relationships on the bus trips. They traveled in support of their sons and their families and always supported their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Lorena's faith was very important to her and, in 1945, she was baptized upon her profession of faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior. Her faith in God was passed down from her parents and she, along with Pete, passed it on to their children. She was proud of the fact that all her boys had established their own Christian homes and sought to continue passing along their faith in Jesus Christ to their own children. Each of the boys have stated numerous times that they were proud of the spiritual legacy passed to them and the spiritual and Godly example set by both of their parents.After 69 years of marriage, Pete passed away in October of 2017. Lorena lived her last days at Wheat State Manor, which had been her second home until her passing on Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019). She had spent her last morning with family at her side, singing praises to God and praying for her family. She slipped away in the arms of her Savior later that afternoon.Lorena is preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Pete; son, Gary; and brother, Leroy.Lorena is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carolyn of Newton and her three children and two grandchildren; and sons: Charles (Karen) of Augusta and their two children and four grandchildren, Rodney (SuZan) of Shawnee and their three children and four grandchildren, Russell (Ran) of Wichita and their three children and four grandchildren, Warren (Debbie) of El Dorado and their two children and five grandchildren, and Roger (Pam) of Whitewater and their six children and six grandchildren. Lorena was also anticipating three more great-grandchildren in coming months. She is also survived by her sister, Elda of Newton.Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) at Lamb Funeral Home in Whitewater. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at Zion Mennonite Church, Elbing, with a graveside service at 10 a.m. in the Zion Mennonite Cemetery.Memorial contributions in Lorena's name may be directed to Gideon's International or the Wheat State Manor Nursing Home. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Lorena at www.ymzfh.com. Published in The Kansan on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close