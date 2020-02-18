Lorene M. Frazell, 84, died Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) in Colwich. She was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Lebo, to Clarence John and Nola (Birdine) Small. She earned her bachelor's degree from the College of Emporia and a master's degree from Wichita University.
She was a kindergarten teacher for 36 years, teaching in Lucas, Florence and Emporia, prior to moving to Halstead in 1972. She retired from USD440 Halstead-Bentley in 1999.
On June 9 1957, she married Gerald E. Frazell in Reading. He preceded her in death April 12, 2008.
Survivors include daughter, Julie Freund of Wichita; son, Jeff Frazell of Halstead; brother, David Small of Port St. Lucie, Florida; sister, Carol (Dennis) Lebbin of Ellinwood; sisters-in-law, Betty and Fran Small, both of Lebo, and Sharon Frazell of Downs; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Donald and John Small; sister, Frances Small; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) at First United Methodist Church, Halstead, with Rev. Dr. Dyton Owen officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Halstead Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to USD 440 or the in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 18, 2020