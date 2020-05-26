Lorraine Miller, 99, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Schowalter Villa, Hesston.
She was born January 24, 1921 in Greensburg, KS., to William and Margaret (Friesen) Smith. Lorraine graduated from Greensburg High School in 1939. She then attended Hesston College where she met her husband Milton R. Miller. They married in Greensburg then in 1942. The couple celebrated 74 years together before he passed on October 2, 2016. She was an active member of Whitestone Mennonite Church of Hesston until they retired and moved to Schowalter Villa.
Lorraine was a homemaker and had several jobs she enjoyed. There was a small school in Zimmerdale and she enjoyed being the cook for them. She also was a nanny for a family in Wichita. After her children were in school she decided to ring doorbells as an Avon lady which she did for 30 years. She had a love for people which was evident till the end. She was a friend to all. She is survived by her children, Diane (Bill) Shumaker of Pueblo West, CO., Ron (JoAnne) Miller of Pueblo West, CO., and Brenda Hershberger, Newton, KS.; sister, Marcia (Ben) Wiens, Peoria, AZ.; eleven grandchildren; 27 greatgrandchildren; and eleven great-great-grandchildren. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton; sister, Helen Schreiner; and brother, Harold Smith.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private service. Interment will be in Eastlawn Cemetery, Hesston, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, sent in care of Miller Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS. 67062.
Published in The Kansan on May 26, 2020