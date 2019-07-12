|
Luana Isaac, 76, longtime Burns resident, died Tuesday (July 9, 2019) at The Shepherd Center in Cimarron. She was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Deridder, Louisiana, to Daniel T. and Lena (Schmidt) Smith.
Luana was a member of the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, rural Burns. She worked as a housekeeper in El Dorado for many years. She enjoyed keeping busy and enjoyed her life's work and serving the Lord. Luana also enjoyed reading, singing and spending time with her loving family. She especially looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters: June Huls, Wendell and Carmella Koehn, Rose Forgy, and Kevin and Janarro Jantz. She is also survived by her brothers, Jim, Benton and Chester Smith; sister, Bertha Koehn; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Luana is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday (July 13, 2019) at Eden Mennonite Church in Burns, with Minister Roland Koehn presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Friday (July 12, 2019), with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Petersen Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be 2 p.m. Sunday (July 14, 2019) at Bethany Mennonite Church Cemetery in Rich Hill, Missouri, with Minister Gary Schmidt presiding. The casket will be open at the cemetery for 15 minutes prior to the committal and there will be a gathering in Bethany Church following the committal service.
Memorials are suggested to The Shepherd Center of Cimarron in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on July 12, 2019