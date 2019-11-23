|
Luberta Ann McCulloch, 86, died Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019) in Newton. She was born Aug. 29, 1933, to William J. and Fern (Behm) Unruh at Axtell Hospital in Newton. Luberta graduated from Newton High School in 1951.
She married Adrian McCulloch on Sept. 16, 1951, in Newton.
Luberta loved to travel and travelled to all 50 states, most of Canada, Australia, Asia and many countries in Europe.
One of Luberta's joys in life besides her family was sewing. Luberta enjoyed making quilts, clothes, stuffed dolls and animals for her grandkids. Luberta also enjoyed genealogy, discovering family history and watching birds. She was active in Job's Daughters and supported Adrian with Masonic functions.
Luberta is survived by her husband, Adrian of Newton; sons, Bill (Christine) McCulloch of Walnut Creek, California, and Patrick (Tonja) McCulloch of Derby; daughters, Marcia (Mark) Kroeker of Oakbank, Manitoba, Canada, and Lisa (Chris Frazier) McCulloch of Newton; grandchildren: Meagan Waltner, Philip Kroeker, Amy Kroeker, Jessica Kroeker, Cruz Castillo, Jenna McCulloch, Abby McCulloch and Bella McCulloch; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Colton Waltner; great-great grandchild, Amilla Waltner; and sister-in-law, Ladonna Unruh.
Luberta was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lester Unruh; son, Russell McCulloch; and grandson, Jay McCulloch.
Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, with the family present from 4 until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Nov. 25, 2019) at Salem United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
A memorial has been established with Salem United Methodist Church in Newton and Good Shepherd Hospice. Contributions may be sent Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 23, 2019