Lurena Maxeen Neufeld, 95, of Hesston, Kansas passed away May 8, 2020 at her home. She was born in rural Moundridge, Kansas on February 21, 1925 to parents, Peter F. and Albina (Unruh) Ewy.



Lurena was a homemaker. She was an avid reader, gardener, loved knitting and cross-stitch. She also enjoyed going out to lunch with her friends. Lurena was a member and life-time attendee of Garden Community Church, where she was baptized on October 6, 1940. Her Christian faith was very precious to her throughout her life.



Lurena married Raymond E. Neufeld on September 8, 1946 in Moundridge, Kansas. He passed away August 15, 1986.



Lurena is survived by her children, Nancy (John) Back, Halstead, KS., Joan (Theo) Rempel, Hesston, KS., Raymond G. (Judy) Neufeld, Hesston, KS., and Janice (Tony) Wahl, Hesston, KS.; grandchildren, Carla Back, Newton, KS., Tim (Jamie) Back and their children Kegan, Libby and Lyndon, Halstead, KS., Jodi (Jim) Ostlund and their children Noah, and Ethan, McPherson, KS., Travis Rempel, Tulsa, OK., Justin (Ashlee) Rempel and their children Ryan and Logan, Tulsa, OK., Jeremy Neufeld, Denver, CO., Preston (Shea) Neufeld and their children Briggs, Banks, and Broncs, Hesston, KS., Traci Hickman and her children Sophia and Makenna, Hesston, KS., Tera (Matt) Stucky and their children Landon and Trevor, Hesston, KS., and Austin Wahl, Portland, OR.



Lurena was also preceded in death by her parents.



The family would like to acknowledge their appreciation for Newton Home Health, Good Shepherd Hospice, and Charlene Berg for the loving care given to Lurena.



Private family graveside services will be held at Garden Community Church Cemetery, rural Moundridge, KS. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Garden Community Church Missions or Good Shepherd Hospice and sent in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS. 67107.

