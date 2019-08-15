Guest Book View Sign Service Information Countryside-Zimmerman Funeral Home 206 E Washington Howard , KS 67349 (620)-374-2381 Graveside service 10:30 AM South Lawn Cemetery Severy , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lyle C. Allen, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Friday (Aug. 9, 2019), at his home in Mahomet, Illinois.



Lyle was born Aug. 17, 1932, in Akron, Ohio, to Doyle and Lucy Allen. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 and was stationed at the McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, serving four years. After being discharged, he worked as an Air Force Missile Supervisor with Civil Service, retiring after 25 years.



After retiring from the Air Force, Lyle spent two years as an inspector for Cessna. His hardest job of all time, though, was being a full-time dad to his daughter, Heather.



Lyle married Mary Dunham in 1954. To this union, a son, Kim, and daughter, Barbara, were born. They later divorced. He then met and married Marcia Myers in 1973. To this union, a daughter, Heather, was born. Lyle and Marcia have spent the last 46 years together.



Lyle has had many hobbies throughout his lifetime, including painting landscapes, making over 100 model airplanes from kits, making leather pictures and belts, metal detecting for buried treasures and having a layout of HO and N scale model trains.



Lyle is survived by his wife, Marcia of the home; children, Kim Allen of Sedgwick, Barbara (Chris) Taylor of Wichita and Heather (Christopher) Heller of Champaign, Illinois; grandchildren: Brandie, Clyde, Destiny, Taryn and Anika; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Zack, Callie, Kataya, Kaydin, Dyson, Tomielyn, Dayton and Ross; and six great-great-grandchildren.



Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Edward, Frank, Charles, Howard, Dale, and Robert; sister, Lillian; and great-grandson, Clyde J. Clarke III.



Graveside services for Lyle will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at South Lawn Cemetery, Severy.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home. Services are entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 206 E. Washington, P.O. Box 1233, Howard, KS 67349.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.