Lynda Morene (Addington) Newland
1930 - 2020
Lynda Morene (Addington) Newland, 90, passed away August 4, 2020. Lynda was born March 14, 1930, in Neodesha, KS to her parents Hadwin and Madge (Moore) Addington. On Sept. 26, 1948, she married Harley, Jr. in Neodesha, KS, their union lasting 66 1/2 years until his death.

She was also preceded in death by her sister Petrena Forsythe and brother Bruce Addington.
She is survived by daughters Debra Newland, Paula Bone, Stacy Leiker, and son Craig Newland, nine grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren.

Linda and Harley loved to square dance, play bridge, babysit, and camp. Never idle she enjoyed homemaking, restoring furniture, visiting with family, driving for Enterprise, and working as Asst. City Clerk for the city of Sedgwick. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend she will be missed by many but lives on in their character and memory.

A ceremony will be held at Sedgwick Cemetery at noon on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Memorial gifts can be sent to Sedgwick Historical Museum, PO Box 360, or the Lillian Tear Public Library at PO Box 131, Sedgwick, KS 67135.

Online condolences may be left at www.bakerfhwichita.com cards can be mail to Baker Funeral Home 6100 E Central Suite 203 Wichita, KS 67208.

Published in The Kansan on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Memories & Condolences

August 12, 2020
Mamo taught me how to crochet, embroider, quilt, & many other types of sewing when I was a girl. I loved how they often had me to their house & waking up to the smell of coffee and the sound of newspapers being read. Mamo often made “silver dollar” sized pancakes for breakfast & many delicious dinners. She had so many stories and songs to tell, & she was wonderful with babies—including my own when I had them. I’m thankful she got to meet 5 of my 6 children & I got to see her enjoy them. I’ll always have fond memories of “Mamo”.
Rebekah Lee
Family
