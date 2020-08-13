Lynda Morene (Addington) Newland, 90, passed away August 4, 2020. Lynda was born March 14, 1930, in Neodesha, KS to her parents Hadwin and Madge (Moore) Addington. On Sept. 26, 1948, she married Harley, Jr. in Neodesha, KS, their union lasting 66 1/2 years until his death.
She was also preceded in death by her sister Petrena Forsythe and brother Bruce Addington.
She is survived by daughters Debra Newland, Paula Bone, Stacy Leiker, and son Craig Newland, nine grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren.
Linda and Harley loved to square dance, play bridge, babysit, and camp. Never idle she enjoyed homemaking, restoring furniture, visiting with family, driving for Enterprise, and working as Asst. City Clerk for the city of Sedgwick. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend she will be missed by many but lives on in their character and memory.
A ceremony will be held at Sedgwick Cemetery at noon on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Memorial gifts can be sent to Sedgwick Historical Museum, PO Box 360, or the Lillian Tear Public Library at PO Box 131, Sedgwick, KS 67135.
Online condolences may be left at www.bakerfhwichita.com
cards can be mail to Baker Funeral Home 6100 E Central Suite 203 Wichita, KS 67208.