Lynda Kay Sheffler, 75, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday (Aug. 19, 2019). Lynda was born Nov. 6, 1943, in Wichita, the daughter of Dale Clyde and Dorothy M. (Roberts) VanBuren.
Lynda worked security for Boeing until she retired. On Jan. 24, 1961, Lynda married the love of her life, Robert L. Sheffler, in Newton; he survives of the home.
Other survivors include a son, Brian Scott Sheffler of Wichita; a daughter, Cynthia Ann and husband Joe Cutcliff of Wichita; a brother, Larry VanBuren of Liberal; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Steve VanBuren.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel in Newton, with family present from 4 to 6 p.m. A chapel service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019), also at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel in Newton, with burial at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Kansas Humane Society or St. Jude in care of the funeral home. www.petersenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 22, 2019