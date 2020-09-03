Lynn D. "Pete" Combs, 77, passed away Saturday (August 29, 2020) at Halstead Health and Rehab in Halstead.
He was born February 13, 1943 in Winona, Minnesota the son of Lynn Jay and Ruth Julia Englund Combs.
Pete served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. After moving back to Newton, he worked as a painter for a local company in Hesston until he retired. Retirement was spent woodworking and tinkering in "Ye Old Shop" completing the many projects for whatever Jane could come up with. He was especially proud the Newton Yard of the Year Award they received before moving to Oregon and his pet crow "Bud". He returned to Newton in November of 2018, but was unable to spend time in is home due to serious health issues that occurred soon after returning.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane and faithful companion, "Ollie" of the home in Newton; his children, Ken (Barbra Jean) Combs and Sherry (Bill) Hill in Oregon; stepchildren, Jayme Jenkins of Jacksonville, Arkansas and Jodi Jenkins of Othello, WA.; brother Barry (Kathy) Combs of Minden, NV.; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Halstead Health and Rehab for the care they gave Pete and also to Jane and "Ollie" during his time there.
Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorials in lieu of flowers suggested to The Caring Hands Humane Society. Memorials may be sent to Broadway Colonial
Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.