Lynn R. Kosminski Sr., 78, died Sunday (Sept. 29, 2019) at the Newton Medical Center. He was born March 30, 1941, in Newton, the son of Andrew J. and Frieda Weins Kosminki. Lynn graduated from Newton High School in 1959. He was a lifelong Newton resident.
He had worked at AGCO Inc. in Hesston for nearly 40 years, where he retired as a crew chief. Through the years, he had been a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Eagles Lodge and enjoyed spending time at the Grand Central Senior Center.
Survivors include his three children, Andre of Newton, Lynn, Jr. of Pfluggerville, Texas, and Christina of Florida; one sister, Ginger Freach of St. John; and four grandchildren.
Lynn is preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters. Vivian Kosminski, Gladys Darwazeh and Jean Grochowsky.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton.
A memorial has been established with the Newton Grand Central Senior Center. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 1, 2019