Manuel V. Hinojos, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Born in Chihuahua Mexico, Manuel worked for the Santa Fe Atchison and Topeka Railroad and then BNSF before retiring. Manuel traveled extensively and made lifelong friends in his time with the railroad. Manuel called Newton, Kansas home for decades and his life was greatly enriched by the friends and neighbors he had locally.
Manuel is survived and lovingly remembered by two sons, Miguel and Jose Hinojos; granddaughter Izabella Hinojos; his ex-wife Patricia Hinojos; brother, Rafael Hinojos and his wife Pilar; and sister Hortencia Hinojos. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
He was preceded in death by a baby son, Manuel, his mother, Raquel and father, Emilio, three brothers, Ernesto, Demetrio and Socorro, his sister, Hermila and sister-in-law, Rita.
Manuel enjoyed seeing friends and family particularly at the holidays and was always ready to lend a helping hand in times of need. Special thanks to his neighbors, friends and family who unwaveringly checked up on him bringing both comfort and joy to his last days. Such kindness is never forgotten.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. with the recitation of the Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Petersen Funeral Home. Masks will be required.
A Funeral Mass with the Reverend Nicolas Voelker celebrant, will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton, Kansas. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
