Marcus "Mark" Albert Lyles, 102, passed away at Asbury Park Greenhouse on Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019). He was born Nov. 13, 1916, in St. Louis, the son of William Frank and Ruby Florene Grassmunk Lyles.
Mark married the love of his life, Lorraine Virginia Nolle, on Nov. 22, 1957, in St. Louis. Together, they raised their son, Mark William.
Mark worked for Carter Carburetor and eventually started his own business, Mid-Continent Steel/Fabricating, and retired in 1982. After retiring, he and Lorraine enjoyed traveling throughout the world, meeting new people and helping out where they could. They loved spending time with their family, especially their two grandchildren.
Mark and Lorraine moved from the St. Louis area to Newton on July 6, 2011. Lorraine died on Oct. 21, 2011.
Mark was very active in the Masonic organizations for over 75 years. He was a member of the Triangle-Clayton Masonic Lodge #601, A.F. & A.M., and the Overland Occidental Masonic Lodge #623, A.F. & A.M., a member of Demolay Chevalier and Past Dean of the Legion of Honor. He was also a member of the Sword of Bunker Hill, Past President of the Clayton High Twelve Club, Southside High Twelve Club, Nortside Optimist Club, a life member of the Meramac (Arnold) Elks Lodge and a former member of the Backstoppers.
Through the Moolah Shrine, he was a life member of the Mounted Lancers, had served as circus sales, Potentate's Aide, Assistant Parade Marshall for the circus, Veiled Prophet and worked on the St. Patrick's Day parades. He was also a member of the Moolah Ambassadors and President of TCAA.
Mark was also a member of the Scottish Rite. Through the Walker Scottish Rite Clinic, he was one of the original board members and continued volunteering his vision and leadership for 30 years. He and friends were very active in fundraising to benefit the children of the Clinic. Mark was often quoted as saying "he is often the happiest with a phone in one hand and a good cause in the other." Mark had a winning smile and dedication beyond belief. He helped the clinic and its children, often being described by the other volunteers and employees of the clinic as "inexhaustible" and "one of a kind." The pinnacle award was the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Illustrious Mark Lyles, KCCH LOH 33rd Degree on Nov. 10, 2018.
Survivors include his son, Mark Lyles and wife Linda; granddaughter, Olivia Lyles; grandson, Robert Lyles, all of North Newton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
Along with his wife, Mark is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: George, William, Mary, James and Ruth; and sister-in-law, Loretta Hagedorn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) at the Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton.
A memorial has been established with the Scottish Rite Clinic for Childhood Language Disorders of St. Louis. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 22, 2019