Margaret Christine Budde, age 69 went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully in the early morning of April 14, 2020 at Asbury Park in Newton, Kansas with her sons by her side.
Christine was born on June 14, 1950 in Garden City, Kansas to Eddie Castleberry and Vera Johnson Castleberry. She was the youngest child of nine, having two brothers, and six sisters.
Christine attended high school in St. John, KS. She was a devout Christian and homemaker. Her sons and her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She enjoyed bible study, puzzles, sewing, and quilting. She spent countless hours creating handmade crafts and quilts for her sons and grandchildren they will cherish.
Survivors include her two sons, Michael E. (wife Amy) of rural Newton, Kansas; Tracy (wife Carol) of rural Walton, Kansas. Grandchildren, Kristina (Justin) Cottrell of Ozark, Arkansas, Dexter (Emily) Lekwa of Mountainburg, Arkansas , Lane and Logan Budde of rural Newton, Kansas, Brylee and Brynn Budde of rural Walton, Kansas. Great Grandchildren, Braedon, Ryken, and Jozeph Cottrell, Izaiah Budde-King, and Maisyn Jo Lekwa. Sisters Martha Molz of Eldorado Springs, MO, Joan Young of St. John, KS, Pauline (Duane) of Burrton, KS, and June (Joel) Langley of Madisonville, TN. On April 12, 1970 she married Carl Budde. To this marriage he brought her three step children, Tammy (Jeff) Bailey, Kim Budde, and Michael W. Budde, all of Newton, KS . She also had many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends she loved dearly.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Vera Castleberry, sisters Betty Pratt, Shirley Voth, brothers Edward Jr. Castleberry, and Billy Castleberry.
Private family Graveside will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Family suggests memorials Good Shepherd Hospice or Christ Tabernacle, and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 16, 2020