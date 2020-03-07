|
Margaret Jane "Maggie" Yates, 85, died Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at Watercress in Andover. She was born Nov. 26, 1934, in Newton, to Moses and Gladys Bean.
On May 2, 1954, she married Harold Beach in Wichita; he preceded her in death. On June 5, 2000, she married Larry Yates in Wichita; he survives.
Maggie worked in the metal bond shop at Boeing Aircraft prior to her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and other crafts, along with making homemade candies to share with friends and family. Travel was a time of enjoyment and she looked forward to time in Colorado and various cruises she got to go on. Maggie had a love of animals and was a huge football fan, especially her beloved Chiefs. She was a loving wife and mother and looked forward to time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Jill and husband Mike Wallace, and Gwen Springer; brother, Dwight Henry; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband; and son, Galen Beach, who died in June 2013.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday (March 9, 2020) at the Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a committal at Restlawn Gardens of Memory in rural Newton. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 8, 2020) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Visitation will also be 9 a.m. to service time Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Riverlawn Church of Christ in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 7, 2020