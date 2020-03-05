Marguerite Marie Wiederstein, 89, died Sunday (March 1, 2020) at Schowalter Villa, Hesston. She was born March 4, 1930, in Port Arthur, Texas, the daughter of Isaac and Blanche (Sweeny) Tharp. She was a graduate of Scott City High School, Scott City. A homemaker most of her life, she was a member of Garden Community Church, a member of Emma Creek Quilt Guild and Villa Partners.



Marguerite married Robert Wiederstein on May 3, 1950, in Scott City. He passed away July 5, 2010.



Survivors include three daughters, Evelyn (Merle) Christner of Stephens City, Virginia, Debra (Mike) Fry of Durango, Colorado; and Phyllis (Evan) Wilson of Wichita; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Paul Tharp, I.J. Tharp and Lawrence Tharp; and two grandchildren.



Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (March 6, 2020) at the Garden Community Church, rural Hesston. Family graveside service will be held one hour prior to service time at Garden Community Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday (March 5, 2020) at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Schowalter Villa Good Samaritan Fund in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.