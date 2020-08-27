Maria (Mary) Dueck Richert, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020.



Mary was born on September 17, 1933 in the village of Gnadenfeld, Russia to Susanna Dosso and Gerhard Dueck. She married Jacob W. Richert on September 1, 1953 who proceeded her in death after 62 years of marriage.



Mary is survived by their five children: Vernon (Tammy) Richert, Darlene (Mark) Beranek, Karen (Greg) Dirksen, Ronald Richert, and Arlin Richert. Mary is also survived by four grandchildren: Miranda Schroeder, Lauryn (Ryan) Sullivan, MacKenzi Richert, and Madison Richert and five great grandchildren: Zen Pruden, Sebastian Cubbage, Oliver Cubbage, and Max & Dax Sullivan.



Mary immigrated to Canada from Eastern Europe in 1948 with her mother, sister Susan (Voth), and brother Henry Dueck. Mary moved to Kansas in 1953 to marry Jake Richert. She worked hard on the family farm where she enjoyed growing crops and raising her animals. She also loved being outdoors and took pride tending to her flower and rose gardens. Mary was a devoted sister, wife, mother and grandmother.



A private family graveside service will be held.



Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.

