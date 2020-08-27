1/1
Maria Dueck "Mary" Richert
1933 - 2020
Maria (Mary) Dueck Richert, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020.

Mary was born on September 17, 1933 in the village of Gnadenfeld, Russia to Susanna Dosso and Gerhard Dueck. She married Jacob W. Richert on September 1, 1953 who proceeded her in death after 62 years of marriage.

Mary is survived by their five children: Vernon (Tammy) Richert, Darlene (Mark) Beranek, Karen (Greg) Dirksen, Ronald Richert, and Arlin Richert. Mary is also survived by four grandchildren: Miranda Schroeder, Lauryn (Ryan) Sullivan, MacKenzi Richert, and Madison Richert and five great grandchildren: Zen Pruden, Sebastian Cubbage, Oliver Cubbage, and Max & Dax Sullivan.

Mary immigrated to Canada from Eastern Europe in 1948 with her mother, sister Susan (Voth), and brother Henry Dueck. Mary moved to Kansas in 1953 to marry Jake Richert. She worked hard on the family farm where she enjoyed growing crops and raising her animals. She also loved being outdoors and took pride tending to her flower and rose gardens. Mary was a devoted sister, wife, mother and grandmother.

A private family graveside service will be held.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.

Published in The Kansan on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
