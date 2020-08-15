Maria Luisa Rivera de Snyder entered into the presence of the Lord on August 10, 2020, at the age of 89. She lived a life full of adventure, advocacy and service. She lived for her family and her faith community because Maria had a passion for discipleship.



Maria was born February 5, 1931 at home in La Plata, Puerto Rico to Ramon and Maria Matilde Gonzalez Rivera. She is preceded in death by her husband, James A. Snyder; and her sisters, Librada, Tildin, Josefa, and Junita Rivera.



Maria is lovingly remembered by her son, Jeff (Kim) Snyder; daughter, Lisa (Daryl) Hostetler; grandchildren, Kenny (Rachel) Hostetler, Erin Hostetler, Miranda (Justin) Soriano, and Madalyn Hostetler; and great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Charlotte "Charlie" Hostetler.



She is survived by her siblings, Primitivo Rivera of Bronx, NY, Camin, Ramon, Hilda Ofelia and Jose Guillermo Rivera, of Puerto Rico.



Faith in our Lord Jesus was essential for Maria. Raised in the Catholic Church, she accepted the Mennonite doctrine, faithfully serving her community. Having a passion for the Hispanic community Maria was involved in establishing the Mennonite Hispanic Women's Conference in 1972. She authored Spanish Devotionals, heath guideline pamphlets and was an advocate for health and wellness.



Maria graduated in 1956 from Goshen College, IN with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. During her career, she worked all areas of nursing including; education, management, bedside nursing and hospital supervision. She worked in many states and Puerto Rico, retiring in Texas.



Along with discipleship, Maria used her nursing skills in empowering her patients, especially in women's health. Lamaze education was an avenue in which Maria touched the lives of women; encouraging them and affecting all aspects of women's health issues. She was a pioneer in bringing Lamaze childbirth education to Kansas.



An interment celebration service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Eastlawn Cemetery, 5920 N Road, Newton, Kansas 67114. This will be an outdoor service and anyone who knew Maria is welcome to join the family at this time. Please wear a mask. Maria loved her hats and you are invited to wear a hat to celebrate her positive spirit.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Academia Menonita Betania School in Puerto Rico. POB 2007 Aibonita, PR 00705, in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store