|
|
Marie E. (Ransford) Hale, 97, passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020. She was a resident at Halstead Health and Rehabilitation where she enjoyed friendships and appreciated the many staff members that took good care of her needs in so many ways.
Marie was faithful and supportive wife over seventy years. She loved her children, family, and cared deeply for so many others. She was a WWII traveling bride until Preston was stationed overseas. She supported her church, American Legion Auxiliary #2, Eastern Star, and many other organizations. Her home and heart from beginning to end was always opened to anyone and everyone with unconditional love. Knowing that her life was good and full and now gently resting in the arms of Jesus gives family and friends her legacy filled with joyful inner peace.
She was born December 30, 1922, in Kit Carson Colorado to the daughter of Agnes Young and William L Baldwin, later adapted by her Aunt Flossie Bell (Baldwin) and Uncle Roy Ransford of Newton.
July 5, 1941, she married Preston S Hale of Newton until his passing in September 2011.
Survivors include a son, Leonard S. (Jacqueline) Hale of Halstead: A daughter, Connie R (John) Rhodes of Newton; grandson Corey Hale (TX); five great-grandchildren Madison& Shelby Rhodes (Newton), Stephanie Werdiwatz (CA), Preston and Parker Hale (Austin Tx).
She was preceded in death by two brothers William Bill Baldwin/Ransford and Jess Baldwin; sister Dorris (Baldwin) Patterson; Grandson Wes D. Rhodes.
Cremation has occurred, and there will be a graveside memorial service at Greenwood Cemetery to be announced later date, followed by a meal for family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, in care of the Petersen Funeral Home of Newton.
Published in The Kansan on May 12, 2020