Marilyn Doris (Nightingale) Smith 93, was born March 16, 1926 in Moundridge to Abraham and Lydia (Unruh) Nightingale. Marilyn passed from her life on earth June 28, 2019 at Newton Medical Center in Newton.
She was one of nine children, including six sisters and two brothers. Marilyn's growing up years were mostly in the Whitewater and Potwin areas. She graduated from Potwin High School in 1944 and then attended Grace University in Omaha, Nebraska for one year. On June 30, 1946, after his return from service during WWII, she united in marriage with William Eugene (Gene) Smith. He proceeded her in death on Nov. 9, 1991.
To this union, two sons and one daughter were born; Bradley Eugene, and Douglas Eric and Janice Lynne (Smith) Sipes. She is survived by her children, their spouses, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her parents, brothers, sisters and a great-granddaughter have all proceeded her in death.
Marilyn worked at the JC Penney Company in downtown Newton for a large part of her adult life. She served her customer's needs in the lingerie department there for almost 30 years.
Marilyn served the Lord all of her life, she was a member of Koerner Heights Church in Newton.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dave Froese. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Petersen Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Newton.
Marilyn will be dearly missed by her children and extended family.
The family suggests memorials be made to the , in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Kansan on July 2, 2019