Marilyn J. (Antrim) Lowrey, 85, of Newton, formerly of Norwich, died March 10, 2019 at Newton Medical Center, surrounded by her family.



Marilyn was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1933, in Harper, the third child of four children to Ralph Antrim and Vera (Grim) Antrim. This beautiful cheerleader, twirler and softball player graduated from Harper High School with the class of 1951.



Marilyn was smitten when she met handsome Robert "Bob" F. Lowrey while she was a junior in high school. They married on Aug. 5, 1951, in Harper. They spent the next 54 years building a thriving cattle management enterprise and farming operation near Norwich. Though Marilyn was a stay-at-home mother, she was a full partner in the business. Bob died Sept. 12, 2004, and Marilyn retired to live near her daughter, Lori, in Newton in 2006.



She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Stan Antrim and Bob Antrim; and one sister, Beverly Hager. The unthinkable happened when she and Bob lost their precious, 20-year-old daughter, Lisa Lowrey, to a car accident in 1978. Their hearts were broken when son, Stuart Lowrey, died suddenly at 42 in 2002.



Marilyn is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Drew and Ruth Lowrey of Wichita; one daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Dave Harris of Newton; grandchildren: Derek Lowrey and his wife Liz, Hali Harris, Kristy Lowrey, and Chelsea Yerges and her husband Scotty. GiGi (Marilyn) adored her great-grandchildren: Grey, Braxton, Violet, Grady and Colby.



Memorial services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (March 30, 2019) at the United Methodist Church, 623 E. Burns Ave, Norwich, KS 67118. Pastor Kurt Henson will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Upchurch Cemetery, Norwich. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and guest book are available at



