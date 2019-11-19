|
Marilyn Colleen Mathews was born June 2, 1926, to Horace Niles and Goldana Ramsden Mathews in Newton. She passsed away on Nov. 10, 2019, in Wichita. Her mother died when she was only 13 months old. Horace married Cora Runnells in 1929 and Cora was always "Mother" to Marilyn.
Marilyn attended Newton schools and graduated from Newton High School in 1945. After graduation, she moved to Los Angeles and attended Los Angeles City College. Then, she went to Life Bible College from 1950 to 1953. She became an Ordained minister in the Foursquare Church in 1953. She served churches in the Los Angeles are for many years. After leaving Los Angeles, she served in churches in St. Louis and Kirksville, Missouri; and Concordia, McPherson and Wichita. She was proud of the pin that she received for serving the Foursquare Church for 60 years.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Horace Mathews of Wichita; Warren Mathews, Elaine Davis, Larry Mathews and Adis Kay, all of Newton; William Mathews of Whitewater; and Merwyn Mathews of McMinnville, Orgeon.
She is survived by siblings, Loran Mathews of Astoria, Oregon, and Glenna Stuckey of Wichita; along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family present will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) and funeral service will be 1 pm, Friday (Nov. 22, 2019), both at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway.
Memorials to: Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 19, 2019