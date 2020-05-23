Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjean Leona (Waltner) Zerger-Stucky. View Sign Service Information Viewing 10:00 AM west side of Eden Mennonite Church Send Flowers Obituary



Marjean Leona (Waltner) Zerger-Stucky, 86, of Moundridge, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Pine Village. She was born May 25, 1933 to Otto J. and Marie (Schrag) Waltner on a farm west of Moundridge, Kansas.



She received her education at Pleasant Ridge Grade School and graduated from Moundridge High School with the class of 1951.



Upon her confession of faith, Marjean was baptized on June 5, 1949 by Rev. Walter Gering. She joined the Eden Mennonite Church where she remained a faithful member until her death.



On May 31, 1951, she was united in marriage to James W. Zerger. To this union two sons and one daughter were born; Bill in 1952, Bryan in 1953 and Brenda in 1960. After 18 years of marriage, Jim was killed in a pickup-train accident on October 11, 1969.



On September 6, 1975, she married Ralph D. Stucky. He passed away on January 19, 2006.



Survivors include her sons, William "Bill" (Carol) Zerger and Bryan (Angie) Zerger, both of Moundridge; daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Childs of Woodstock, GA; step-sons, Rodney (Mary) Stucky of Cincinnati, OH and Rene (Phyllis) Stucky of Wichita; brothers, Orville (MaryAnn) Waltner of Moundridge and Glenn (Marilyn) Waltner of Denver, CO; sisters, Luenne (LaVerne) Flickinger of Moundridge and Marianne (Bob) Seacat of El Dorado; six grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren.

Marjean was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Delene Goering; and brother, Robert Waltner.

Private family services will be held at Eden Mennonite Church Cemetery. Due to state mandates and the serious nature of COVID-19, the family requests friends that want to pay their respects to Marjean and her family may do so by a drive by viewing at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 on the west side of Eden Mennonite Church. A celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Eden Mennonite Church or Pine Village in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.

