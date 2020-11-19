1/
Marjorie Ann Harms
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Marjorie Ann Harms 87, died Monday November 16, 2020 at Kidron Bethel Healthcare in North Newton, Kansas.

She was born October 9, 1933 in Newton, Kansas to Isaac and Helen (Harms) Harms. She was third of three children and was raised on a farm east of Newton. Marjorie was baptized at Grace Hill Mennonite Church on June 5, 1949 upon her confession of faith and she still holds membership at Grace Hill Church. At an early age Marjorie contracted encephalitis which was a fairly unknown disease at the time and had extremely limited treatment options. She suffered the negative effect of the encephalitis the rest of her life. Marjorie kept her faith and with the help of family and friends she maintained a positive outlook on life. She was a beloved member of the Kidron Bethel Family and was glad to live close to her sister Doreen.

Marjorie is survived by her sister Doreen Harms of North Newton and Brother Vernon Harms of Canada. She is also survived by several extended family members and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and in keeping everyone safe, a private service for the family will be held and burial will be in the Grace Hill Cemetery.

Memorials in Marjorie's name may be made to Grace Hill Mennonite Church or Kidron Bethel in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

Published in The Kansan on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
