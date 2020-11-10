1/1
Marjorie L. Pearce
1933 - 2020
Marjorie Lee 'Marge' Pearce, 87, of Burrton, died November 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born February 2, 1933, in Burrton, to Chester C. and Faye L. (Brewer) Collins.

Marge graduated from Burrton High School in 1951. In addition to raising her family, Marge worked at Burrton IGA for many years before becoming Burrton City Clerk in 1975, a job she held until retiring in 1995. Marge was a member of Burrton United Methodist Church, where she was pianist and organist for over 40 years. She was a member of United Methodist Women and Order of the Eastern Star. Marge also served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, enjoyed playing softball, and was an avid cat lover. On November 11, 1951, she married Joseph 'JD' Pearce, in Aiken, South Carolina. They shared nearly 69 years of marriage. He survives.

Also surviving are: children, Dan Pearce (Debbie), Protection, John Pearce, Jim Pearce, Kerrie Considine (Barry) all of Burrton, Randy Pearce (Lynette), Wamego; grandchildren, CJ Pearce, Meghan Bui (Dung), Aimee Bastian (Clay), Ashley Shilts (Sam), Christopher, Steven, and Kristen Pearce; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.

Marge was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Charlene Cornett; brother, Harold Collins; and great-granddaughter, October Shilts.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Burrton United Methodist Church, 114 W. Center St, Burrton. Burial will follow in Burrton Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary. Viewing will continue, with the family present to receive friends, from 6-8 p.m. at Burrton United Methodist Church.

Memorials are suggested to Parkinson's Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
09:00 - 03:00 PM
Elliott Mortuary & Crematory - Hutchinson
NOV
10
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burrton United Methodist Church
NOV
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Burrton United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Mortuary & Crematory - Hutchinson
1219 N. Main
Hutchinson, KS 67501
(620) 663-3327
