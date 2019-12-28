Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Westfahl. View Sign Service Information Hutchinson Funeral Chapel 300 East 30th Hutchinson , KS 67502 (620)-662-1201 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Lucile Westfahl, 97, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019, at Asbury Park, Newton. She was born Nov. 2, 1922, in northeast Pratt County, the daughter of Ray Paul and Alice (Roush) Crosley.



Marjorie graduated from Pratt High School in 1942. On Oct. 4, 1942 she married William A. Westfahl at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Natrona.



Marjorie worked as a nurse aide in Castle Rock, Colorado, a bus driver for Fairfield USD 310, and at Cessna Fluid Power Div. She was a Life Member of Auxiliary and volunteered at Friendship Meals in Turon, Hutchinson Area Cancer Support Group and Victory in The Valley. Marjorie was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, and had been attending First Presbyterian Church in Newton the past four years.



Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William A. Westfahl on June 8, 1997; sister, Evonna Oller; and half-brother, Bernard Crosley.



Survivors include her children: Rojean (Paul) DuBois of Newton, Marjean (Maynard) Werner of Denver, Duane (Linda) Westfahl of Stafford, William R. (Marj) Westfahl of Hutchinson, Darlene Unruh (Joe Hall) of Hesston and Charles (Bonnie) Westfahl of Hutchinson; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Funeral Services were held Dec. 17, 2019 at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, with Pastors Ron Kite and Scott McGinnis officiating. Visitation was held Dec. 16, 2019, at the funeral chapel. Burial and committal service will took place Dec. 17 in the Turon Cemetery, Turon. A reception followed the committal service at Turon Senior Center.



