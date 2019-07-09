Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Eldon Miller, 92, of Newton, died Thursday (July 4, 2019). He was born April 30, 1927, in Newton, the son of Clark and Elsie (Kimball) Miller.



Mark worked in the family business, Miller Produce, from a very young age until the age of 16, when he was asked by John Early of Newton to run his poultry and egg business while he was ill. Mark joined the Navy during World War II when he was 17.



Mark met his wife, Doris Mae Gilmer, in Peabody the first evening he returned home from the Navy. They were married April 3, 1949, in Newton and had two children, Mark Allan and Brenda. Doris preceded Mark in death on March 26, 2005.



Mark was a successful businessman. Upon returning from the Navy in 1947, he went to work for Hurst Foods driving a flatbed truck, picking up poultry and eggs all over Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and locally. He was soon offered the opportunity to purchase a poultry, cream and egg business in Burns, which he accepted, becoming a young 20-year-old businessman and owner of Mark Miller Produce on Dec. 1, 1947.



Once Mark started Mark Miller Produce, he not only bought and sold poultry, eggs and cream, but also bought and sold fertilizer, hides and wool. By 1966, the business focused on buying, packing and selling eggs. Mark's brother, Dale, from Florence, went to work with Mark and stayed with him until the business closed in 2002 after 55 years in operation. Mark continued in business with his son, Mark Allan, until the day before he last entered the hospital on June 22. They operated Bestmark Express, Inc., a trucking firm in Strong City.



Mark served on the Burns City Council and served as Mayor for two and a half terms. He was president of the Kansas Poultry Association for three years.



Mark's favorite job was that of "greeter" for 39 years at the Newton Foursquare Church, now Hillcrest Community Foursquare Church, where he was a member for most of his life. It was most important to him to make the people coming through the doors to feel welcome. He said the handshakes, smiles and hugs made him feel he was doing his job well.



He returned to Newton in 2002 and so loved all of the people he saw on a daily basis. His life in these last years was made better by the many friends that he made on his daily Drubers run, visits to the post office and bank, and many dominoes games. He truly looked forward to seeing their smiles as he was able to tell his stories to these friends. Most of all, in the later years, God blessed Mark and his daughter Brenda with Pat Dorsett - caregiver, domino player, friend and listener. She enabled Mark to stay in his own home and continue to drive and live life until the very end.



In addition to his wife Doris, Mark was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy (Glenn) Ashcraft and Shirley (Bill) Hall; and brother, Vern Miller.



Mark is survived by his son, Mark Allan Miller of Strong City; his daughter, Brenda and her husband Steve Brackeen of Newton; three brothers, Dale Miller of Florence, Neil (and Melva) Miller of Wichita and Sam (and Bonnie) Miller of Hesston; sister, Becky (and Mike) Crupper of Hesston; and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Miller of Hesston and Maxine Gilmer of Medford, Oregon. He also leaves five grandchildren: Heather Kueser (and Tommy) of Canton, Judd Brackeen (and Jennifer) of Newton, Matthew Miller of Strong City, Michael Miller (and Michelle) of Strong City and Kara Miller of Kansas City; 15 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.



A funeral service in memory of Mark will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday (July 12, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 1200 Boyd, Newton. The casket will be open one hour prior to the service at the church.



Memorial gifts in Mark's memory may be made to Hillcrest Community Foursquare Church. Mark Eldon Miller, 92, of Newton, died Thursday (July 4, 2019). He was born April 30, 1927, in Newton, the son of Clark and Elsie (Kimball) Miller.Mark worked in the family business, Miller Produce, from a very young age until the age of 16, when he was asked by John Early of Newton to run his poultry and egg business while he was ill. Mark joined the Navy during World War II when he was 17.Mark met his wife, Doris Mae Gilmer, in Peabody the first evening he returned home from the Navy. They were married April 3, 1949, in Newton and had two children, Mark Allan and Brenda. Doris preceded Mark in death on March 26, 2005.Mark was a successful businessman. Upon returning from the Navy in 1947, he went to work for Hurst Foods driving a flatbed truck, picking up poultry and eggs all over Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and locally. He was soon offered the opportunity to purchase a poultry, cream and egg business in Burns, which he accepted, becoming a young 20-year-old businessman and owner of Mark Miller Produce on Dec. 1, 1947.Once Mark started Mark Miller Produce, he not only bought and sold poultry, eggs and cream, but also bought and sold fertilizer, hides and wool. By 1966, the business focused on buying, packing and selling eggs. Mark's brother, Dale, from Florence, went to work with Mark and stayed with him until the business closed in 2002 after 55 years in operation. Mark continued in business with his son, Mark Allan, until the day before he last entered the hospital on June 22. They operated Bestmark Express, Inc., a trucking firm in Strong City.Mark served on the Burns City Council and served as Mayor for two and a half terms. He was president of the Kansas Poultry Association for three years.Mark's favorite job was that of "greeter" for 39 years at the Newton Foursquare Church, now Hillcrest Community Foursquare Church, where he was a member for most of his life. It was most important to him to make the people coming through the doors to feel welcome. He said the handshakes, smiles and hugs made him feel he was doing his job well.He returned to Newton in 2002 and so loved all of the people he saw on a daily basis. His life in these last years was made better by the many friends that he made on his daily Drubers run, visits to the post office and bank, and many dominoes games. He truly looked forward to seeing their smiles as he was able to tell his stories to these friends. Most of all, in the later years, God blessed Mark and his daughter Brenda with Pat Dorsett - caregiver, domino player, friend and listener. She enabled Mark to stay in his own home and continue to drive and live life until the very end.In addition to his wife Doris, Mark was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy (Glenn) Ashcraft and Shirley (Bill) Hall; and brother, Vern Miller.Mark is survived by his son, Mark Allan Miller of Strong City; his daughter, Brenda and her husband Steve Brackeen of Newton; three brothers, Dale Miller of Florence, Neil (and Melva) Miller of Wichita and Sam (and Bonnie) Miller of Hesston; sister, Becky (and Mike) Crupper of Hesston; and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Miller of Hesston and Maxine Gilmer of Medford, Oregon. He also leaves five grandchildren: Heather Kueser (and Tommy) of Canton, Judd Brackeen (and Jennifer) of Newton, Matthew Miller of Strong City, Michael Miller (and Michelle) of Strong City and Kara Miller of Kansas City; 15 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.A funeral service in memory of Mark will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday (July 12, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 1200 Boyd, Newton. The casket will be open one hour prior to the service at the church.Memorial gifts in Mark's memory may be made to Hillcrest Community Foursquare Church. Published in The Kansan on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close