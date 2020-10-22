Martha Cupit was born October 13, 1949 in Great Bend, Kansas to Henry and Ruth Tiday. She lived on the family farm until seven years of age when her family moved to Larned. She graduated from Larned High School, Graduated from Fort Hays College, and obtained a Masters Degree from Emporia State. She met her husband Kenneth in Hutchinson, Kansas in 1974. They married in Lawrence, Kansas on November 30, 1978. They moved to Austin, Texas where she worked as an Administrative Assistant at the University of Texas for twenty-five years. During this time she received many promotions and awards.



They moved to Newton Kansas two years ago.



Martha was gentle, soft-spoken and tolerant of others.



She is survived by her husband Kenneth, her Brother David Tiday of Wichita, Kansas and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding. Visitation will be 5 :00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the family receiving friends 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Sedgwick, Kansas.

